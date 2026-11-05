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For Panthers Defenders Coordinator Change is “A Part of the Business”
3 days ago
The National Football League (NFL) has been been dubbed “Not For Long” for a reason. Change is inevitable. There’s constant roster turnover and coaching carousels. Top players leave for greener pastures during the offseason. High dollar free agents are signed. On average about 8-9 players are added via the draft and about 15-20 un-drafted free agents. The 90 guys you form a bond with during the offseason are cut nearly in half once the season starts.