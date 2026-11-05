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The secret life of pine straw: A North Carolina treasure beneath our feet
By Angela Mason Foster,4 days ago
Throughout eastern North Carolina, pine straw is such a familiar part of the landscape that we seldom give it much thought. We rake it from lawns, spread it beneath azaleas, and use it to give flowerbeds a neat, finished appearance. Each autumn, countless pine needles drift quietly to the ground, creating the reddish-brown carpet that has become a defining feature of Southern gardens.
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