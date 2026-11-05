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Cranberry High School to Honor Veterans With Annual Program and Luncheon
By Brock Jordan,3 days ago
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) — Cranberry High School will honor local military veterans during its annual Veterans Day program and luncheon on Thursday, November 12. The program will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the high school gymnasium, bringing together veterans and members of the school community in recognition of those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.