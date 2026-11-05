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Entertainment this week: Jim Norton, Placer Artists Tour and more
By editor@sierrasun.com,3 days ago
Afternoon Tea at Osteria Sierra – 1:30-3 p.m., Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, 111 Country Club Drive. Enjoy a refined afternoon tea experience every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1:30pm to 3:00pm, featuring premium teas, house-made scones, pastries, and gourmet sandwiches. Additional dates: 11/6, 11/7, 11/8. For more information, visit https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1055665&restref=1055665&experienceId=763094 or call 7758866675.