undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Washington Noon Rotary
By Washington Noon Rotary Club,4 days ago
The Washington Noon Rotary Club, as always, continues to be an incredibly active community force over the past several weeks. This past week, the club fanned out into the community delivering Toys For Tots collection boxes to more than 60 local area businesses that will gather toys for area families in need. Meantime, District 7730 Governor Gov. Sophie Szymeczek addressed the club during this past Monday’s Noon Luncheon Meeting at the King Chicken Function Room which attracted 45 club members. Following Ms. Szymeczek presentation, 2025-26 District Gov. Brownie Futrell presented club member Gail Baird with a commemorative mini replica of the Rotary International Peace Pole which has been permanently placed in the shadow of the Rotary Clock at the corner of Stewart Parkway and East Main St. in downtown Washington. Ms. Baird was an instrumental force behind the Rotary Peace Pole initiative and continues to serve the club with great distinction. Become a “difference maker” in our local community and beyond by joining the Washington Noon Rotary Club. Call (571) 217-9235 for information. Now more than ever, “...CREATE LASTING IMPACT, ROTARY!”