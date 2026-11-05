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Washington Rotary
By Washington Rotary Club,4 days ago
There were many faces in the crowd at this past Wednesday’s annual Washington Rotary Club Pig Roast hosted by Club members Sam & Barbara Grimes. Besides a variety of fundraising activities to support a significant number of local charitable causes, the Washington Rotary Club, chartered 1920, conducts a variety of social activities which bring generations of members together to enhance goodwill and better friendships. For more than a century, the Washington Rotary Club has been a staple of strong community service. New prospective members are always welcome to attend any of the club’s weekly 7:30am Wednesday Breakfasts at the King Chicken Function Room by calling Abbott Tunstall at (252) 902-9570. Now more than ever, “...UNITE FOR GOOD, ROTARY!”