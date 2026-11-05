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Thailand’s SEC Moves to Block Bitget as It Files Criminal Complaint
By BITCOINIST EDITOR,3 days ago
Thailand’s SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) has filed a criminal complaint against BG Limited, the company operating the cryptocurrency exchange Bitget, over alleged unlicensed activities. Authorities plan to restrict access to Bitget’s website, associated domains, and mobile application starting December 5, 2026. The regulator alleges that Bitget provided...