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‘The Addams Family’ opens November 19
3 days ago
This year’s fall musical will be “The Addams Family,” a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family. The show features an original story and a dilemma that is every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams (Madelyn Robertson), the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man (Stetson Asay) from a respectable family—a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.