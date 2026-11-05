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Charleston Literary Festival: Julie Orringer
By Russell Brown,4 days ago
Julie Orringer introduces her new novel, Luna, Phoenix, Queen, a riveting tour de force. A novel that “breaks all the rules and makes its own” (Andrew Sean Greer), Luna, Phoenix, Queen follows married English professors through secret affairs, envy, betrayal, and an early-onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis. The narrative spans four decades and four thousand miles, illuminating the power of storytelling and the terror of losing the ability to make sense of our world.