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Salisbury University Women’s Soccer Opens 2026 Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Tournament Against Johnson and Wales Charlotte
4 days ago
Salisbury University women’s soccer begins its 2026 Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Tournament run Thursday at 4 p.m. against Johnson and Wales Charlotte at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia. The quarterfinal matchup starts Salisbury’s pursuit of its fifth conference championship and first since 2011. The Sea Gulls enter...