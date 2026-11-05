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Actor and 'Finding Faith' producer Charles F. Porter dies at 47
3 days ago
WASHINGTON — Actor and "Finding Faith" producer Charles F. Porter has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 47 years old. His wife, Candice Tab-Porter, announced the news in a heartfelt Facebook post. "With a very heavy heart I wanted to share the passing of my husband Charles Frederick Porter," she wrote. "I am honored to have been by his side for the incredible 18 years we had together and truly believe that God brought us to each other for a reason."