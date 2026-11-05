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Pensacola Snake Watch Final Report
3 days ago
Snakes have been one of the most frequent calls I have received as an Extension Agent and one of the most popular programs I have provided over the last 15 years. People are nervous about these animals and want to know more about them. The Snake Watch Project was developed to help answer questions concerning which snakes are most encountered in the Pensacola area and what time of year most people encounter them. As expected, most were concerned particularly with venomous snakes. We began the project in 2022 asking residents in the Pensacola Bay area to report on any snakes they may encounter and to send photos to verify identification.