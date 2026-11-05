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How Amendment 3, vaccine mandates and school vouchers will shape Florida under the leadership of Byron Donalds
By Liv Coleman, University of Tampa,3 days ago
In the midst of what pundits are calling a blue tsunami nationwide, Florida remained resolutely red, electing Republican Byron Donalds as its first Black governor and sending Republican Ashley Moody back to the U.S. Senate. Donalds ran on a promise to continue the legacy of his predecessor, Gov. Ron DeSantis.