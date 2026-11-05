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As Zen Sushi Closes, Michelle Carpenter Reflects on Her Pioneering Dallas Sushi Career
By Courtney E. Smith,4 days ago
Halloween was the final night of service at Zen Sushi in the Bishop Arts. The restaurant served the neighborhood for just shy of 20 years under the auspices of Michelle Carpenter, the only woman chef and owner of a sushi restaurant in Dallas. Carpenter trained for years to become an itamae, starting in the 1980s. She’s been a significant force in creating what became known as New American Japanese food by integrating Texas flavors and sushi.