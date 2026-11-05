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No Senate Winners Yet In AK, MS
4 days ago
(Washington, DC) — No winners have been declared yet in the Senate races in Mississippi and Alaska. It’s still too early to call the race in Alaska between Republican Dan Sullivan and Democrat Mary Peltola, while the Mississippi race between Democrat Scott Colom [[ kuh-LOHM ]] and Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith remains too close to call. The Los Angeles mayor’s race is also still too close to call. With many votes left to count, City Councilwoman Nithya Raman has taken a tiny lead over the incumbent, Mayor Karen Bass.