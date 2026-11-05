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Acura Kicks Off Sales of More Than 3000 Official Reproduction Parts for the 1st-Gen NSX
By Stephen Rivers,2 days ago
Buying or owning an older supercar is one thing. Keeping it on the road is another issue, and that's only complicated further when it comes to finding replacement parts. Acura is now making that aspect of ownership about as easy as it could possibly be for first-gen NSX owners: this week, the brand is officially kicking off sales of more than 3000 reproduction parts through its Honda Heritage Parts program.