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Court to consider the reach of Article III courts in immigration contract dispute
By Ronald Mann,2 days ago
The argument on Nov. 10 in Department of Labor v. Sun Valley Orchards brings the justices a complex constitutional problem sure to get their focused attention: does the Constitution allow Congress to delegate to the executive branch – as opposed to the courts – the authority to adjudicate the obligation of an employer to comply with employment agreements it makes with temporary immigrant workers.