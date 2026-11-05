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‘An empire builder': One of California wine's most quietly influential figures has died
2 days ago
The California wine industry pins much of its soaring growth throughout the 1980s, '90s and aughts on three things: the 1976 Judgment of Paris blind tasting; the 1991 60 Minutes "French Paradox" segment, which linked wine to heart health; and critic Robert Parker's wine scores. (The 2004 indie movie Sideways gets most of the credit for the Pinot Noir boom.) Another leading contributor is often forgotten in that accounting: Marvin Shanken, who was publisher and editor of Wine Spectator, the most influential U.S. wine magazine, for 47 years.