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Dolly Parton takes on Elf on a Shelf with new holiday tradition
By Buddy Iahn,3 days ago
Dolly on the Holly joins the family for Christmas this season. This Christmas, Dolly Parton takes her place on mantels, on shelves, and wherever the holly hangs, in homes all across the country. CultureFly, the licensed pop culture collectibles and toy company, in partnership with the Dolly Parton Estate, has announced Dolly on the Holly, a plush collectible doll wearing her classic red holiday dress and Santa hat, made to join the most joyful family moments of the season and to begin a new holiday tradition. The name is a nod to A Holly Dolly Christmas, her chart-topping holiday album.