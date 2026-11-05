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Georgia Voters Approve Constitutional Amendment to Modernize 911 Emergency Services
3 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia voters have overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment that will allow the state to establish a dedicated fund for modernizing and improving emergency 911 services. Amendment 3, known as the Georgia Next Generation 9-1-1 Fund Amendment, received approximately 78 percent support in Tuesday’s general election, with...