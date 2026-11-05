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Stefanik congratulates Constantino; gives remarks analyzing latest 2026 midterm results
4 days ago
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has formally congratulated Republican Congressional candidate Anthony Constantino on his likely victory. Stefanik cited Decision Desk HQ on her 'X' page, one of the same sources cited from the Constantino campaign declaring victory. According to the Associated Press and other sources, 96% of the votes...
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