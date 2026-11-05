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November 5, 1978: James Moore Found Dead At Construction Site; Remains Charles County’s Oldest Unsolved Homicide
By Melanie,4 days ago
WALDORF, Md. – On November 5, 1978 at approximately 10 a.m., citizens contacted the Charles County Sheriff’s Office regarding an unresponsive individual located on a construction site off the southbound lanes of Highway 301, currently the site of the Charleston Senior Community. Officers responded and located the victim,...
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