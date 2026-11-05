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The Weeknd sets record for highest-grossing tour by a male artist in history
By Buddy Iahn,3 days ago
Last night (Wed, Nov 4th), diamond-certified global superstar The Weeknd officially brought his historic After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour to a close with a final performance at TM Stadium National in Kuala Lumpur, marking the end of an extraordinary global run. The finale followed 16 other sold-out stadium shows across Asia this fall, bringing the tour to the region for the first time. Originally announced with 11 dates, the Asia leg quickly expanded to 17 shows due to overwhelming demand, including three nights in Bangkok, four nights in Hong Kong and multiple performances in every market on the run.