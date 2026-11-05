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The Fugees launch art project with Wyclef Jean
By Buddy Iahn,4 days ago
As they continue to celebrate 30 years of the Fugees’ landmark album The Score with a series of US performances, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean have joined forces with international public art platform CIRCA to launch Fugees Hopeline, a global interactive sonic artwork inviting audiences worldwide to hear recordings by the artists and contribute their own voices to a collective portrait of life in 2026. The collaboration also unveils three original collage artworks created exclusively by Ms. Lauryn Hill, available as limited-edition prints signed by both artists. Inspired by John Giorno’s pioneering Dial-A-Poem project of 1968, Fugees Hopeline invites audiences worldwide to participate in an interactive sonic artwork by calling +1 (424) 7-FUGEES (7-384337). Audiences in the United States can dial the number directly, while those elsewhere in the world can call the same number free of international calling charges via WhatsApp.