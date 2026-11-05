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First batch of 60th Annual CMA Awards performers revealed
By Buddy Iahn,3 days ago
The Country Music Association and ABC have announced the first performers for The 60th Annual CMA Awards. Celebrating six decades of Country Music’s Biggest Night, this year’s lineup brings together genre icons and the artists shaping its future, with performances from Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore, plus a special tribute to Dolly Parton. Hosted by Lainey Wilson for a third consecutive year, the CMA Awards airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18th from 8-11 pm ET/PT on ABC and Disney+ and is available the next day on Hulu.