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Stein Outlines Priorities; NC Legislative Shakeup; Voters Approve Amendments
By Bernie Bowles,4 days ago
Governor Josh Stein is celebrating major Democratic gains in North Carolina’s midterm elections, including the party’s projected takeover of the state House for the first time since 2010. During a Wednesday press conference, Stein outlined his priorities for the upcoming legislative session, including education funding, Hurricane Helene recovery, public safety, and affordability. He also urged lawmakers to work together and questioned the need for a post-election legislative session. Carolina Journal Andrew Pomeranz of Carolina Journal joins the program to examine the changing balance of power in the General Assembly, with Democrats leading in 71 House districts and Republicans holding a narrow 26-24 advantage in the Senate as several close races remain unresolved. Carolina Journal Plus, North Carolina voters approved all three constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot, expanding voter photo ID requirements, lowering the state income tax cap to 3.5%, and requiring limits on local property tax levies.