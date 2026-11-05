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Domestic Assault Convictions Require 15-Year Wait To Clear Records, Maryland Appeals Court Rules
By TheBayNet Staff,3 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland residents seeking to clear certain domestic assault convictions from their criminal records must wait 15 years after completing their sentences, even though the state generally allows second-degree assault convictions to be expunged after seven years, according to a new appellate court ruling. In a 23-page...
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