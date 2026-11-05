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Willie Nelson expands Luck Reunion for 15th anniversary
By Buddy Iahn,4 days ago
To commemorate its 15th anniversary, Luck Reunion, presented by Blue Collar Revival, will expand to a two-day format for the first time in its history on Thursday, March 18th, and Friday, March 19th. Alongside extended programming at the iconic Luck, Texas grounds, the 2027 edition introduces a novel ticketing initiative: a mail-in postcard contest where fans can state their case to secure coveted passes.