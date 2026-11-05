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Back in My Day, We Didn’t Need Cell Phones for Crime
3 days ago
New York City cinema is an extensive canon of films lovingly set in the city that never sleeps, often made by filmmakers with deep roots in at least one of the five boroughs. Martin Scorsese (Taxi Driver, After Hours, etc.), Nora Ephron (When Harry Met Sally…, You’ve Got Mail, etc.), and Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha, The Squid and the Whale, etc.) are just a few examples of artists who notably have come from and paid homage to the city. A film shot in New York — and not a substitute city like Toronto or Vancouver — has a special personality and lends itself to a multitude of genres, from romantic comedy to crime thriller.