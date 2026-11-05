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Global Summit for Eye Health 2026: Turning pledges into eye care
3 days ago
Hunter Cherwek, MD, of Orbis discusses summit commitments, eye care workforce training, and AI in low-resource settings. , held November 2, 2026, in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda, brought heads of state, government officials, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and industry leaders together to address the root causes of avoidable blindness. Coordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), the summit produced 191 commitments across more than 115 countries, and 40 governments were among the 173 stakeholders that endorsed the St John's Global Compact for Eye Health.1 Hunter Cherwek, MD, chief medical officer of Orbis International, spoke with Ophthalmology Times after returning from the summit about the commitments made there and what has to happen next.