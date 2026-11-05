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CRCL Price Prediction: price holds above pivot as futures positioning stays heavily long
By Terrill Dicki,3 days ago
According to the supplied Yahoo Finance price data, CRCL closed the latest 24-hour period at $75.52, down 0.25%, after trading between $72.56 and $78.18. The supplied Binance Futures data shows $446,039,397 in 24-hour volume, open interest of 1,501,499.27 contracts, and open interest value of $110,340,641, with open interest down 2.81% over 24 hours.