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INTC Price Prediction: Oversold readings meet a damaged trend structure
By Ted Hisokawa,3 days ago
Intel Tokenized Stock (INTC) closed the reported 24-hour period at $57.64, down 4.28% from the prior reading, after trading between $61.23 and $56.05. That leaves price below the pivot point at $58.31 and above immediate support at $55.38, so the market is still testing whether the latest decline stabilizes or continues through the lower support area.