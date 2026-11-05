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Woodward Open Mic Night returns Nov. 18 for an evening of local talent and community creativity
2 days ago
The Kokosing Valley Arts Alliance and the Woodward Opera House will once again open its stage to the community for Woodward Open Mic Night on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. This free public event invites musicians, poets, comedians, and performers of all kinds to share their talents in one of Mount Vernon's most celebrated performing arts venues.