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New York Attorney General Settles With Debt Buyers Over Time-Barred ‘zombie’ Mortgage Foreclosures
By Orrick, HerringtonSutcliffe LLP,2 days ago
On October 23, the New York attorney general announced an assurance of discontinuance with a group of affiliated debt buyers to resolve allegations that they sought time-barred amounts in New York foreclosure actions on long-defaulted second mortgages, which the attorney general called “zombie” mortgages. According to the attorney general, many of the loans were originated before the 2008 financial crisis and went uncollected for years, often after borrowers had modified their primary mortgages.