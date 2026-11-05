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Man charged with murder, robbery after fatal shooting in Rochester
By WHAM,3 days ago
Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces charges for a fatal shooting during a robbery on the city's northeast side early last year, according to the Rochester Police Department. Jabriel Henderson, 22, was shot and killed Jan. 30, 2025 during a drug-related robbery on Ellison Street, according to police. Henderson appeared to have driven to Ellison Street and pulled to a curb, where at least one suspect approached the vehicle and opened fire before fleeing.
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