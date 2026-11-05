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Laurel man charged with grand larceny after firefighter gear stolen from fire station
By Morgan Howard,4 days ago
LAUREL – A 28-year-old Laurel man has been arrested on a grand larceny charge after police say firefighter gear was stolen from a city fire station. According to Pine Belt News, Corey Johnson is accused of breaking into Laurel Fire Station Four on Queensburg Avenue and stealing firefighter turnout pants valued at more than $1,000.