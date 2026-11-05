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Nutrien to close White Springs Phosphate facility, many layoffs expected
By Ryan Wyatt TurbevilleWCJB Staff,4 days ago
WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A major employer in Hamilton and surrounding counties will close, the company announced on Wednesday after missing its third-quarter profit estimate. Nutrien’s White Springs Phosphate facility will stop operating in the second quarter of 2027. The business will instead prioritize its Aurora, North Carolina facility....
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