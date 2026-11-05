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Midterms are bad for incumbents – and even worse when energy prices are high
By Nor,4 days ago
By Michael A. Mische, University of Southern California, [This article first appeared in The Conversation, republished with permission]. As Democrats and Republicans look at the overwhelming results of the 2026 midterm election, it’s worth remembering what has become a political axiom in America: “It’s the economy, stupid.” Democratic strategist James Carville famously said that to presidential candidate Bill Clinton in 1992, but he might have said “it’s energy prices” instead. The cost of energy underlies much of the economy, making energy and politics inseparable, especially when gasoline prices rise.