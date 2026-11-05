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Vikings’ Gamble at The Deadline: Not Trading for a Quarterback
By Steve Hoikkala,4 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 and look like a legitimate contender, at least on the defensive side of the ball. Brian Flores’ group is allowing only 13.3 points a game, which is the best mark in the league. The offense, meanwhile, is still stuck in the mud, scoring about 20 points a game and ranking near the bottom in yards. That production gap is the whole story right now. Quarterback has been the topic of conversation, and it probably isn’t going away as we near the trade deadline. We may see Carson Wentz instead of Kyler Murray against the Buffalo Bills, and will that duo be enough? So who makes sense if the Vikings do trade for a QB, and is the bigger gamble for Minnesota not making a move at all?