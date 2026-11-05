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I study polling failures – this time, pollsters were mostly right, if not precise
By Nor,4 days ago
By W Joseph Campbell, American University School of Communication, [This article first appeared in The Conversation, republished with permission]. The crucial test for preelection polls is whether they broadly indicate how voters are likely to decide. By that fundamental measure, the 2026 midterm polls largely succeeded in anticipating outcomes on Election Day.