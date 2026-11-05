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Donald Trump’s Republicans suffer landslide defeat – what this means for the world
By Nor,4 days ago
By Andrew Gawthorpe, Leiden University, [This article first appeared in The Conversation, republished with permission]. Donald Trump’s Republican Party has received a stunning rebuke in the US midterm elections. Republicans went into the evening hoping that the polls might be wrong and that they could at least cling on to control of the Senate. But by midnight in Washington, the GOP was staring down what looked like its worst defeat in 50 years.