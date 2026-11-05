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3M Strikes $7B Settlement in ‘Forever Chemical’ Firefighting Foam Cases
By Tribune News Content,4 days ago
3M has agreed to make payments worth $7.35 billion across nine years to settle more than 100,000 personal injury claims over the use of its PFAS-based fire-fighting foam. It’s the second major 3M settlement in lawsuits involving firefighting foams known as aqueous film-forming foam. The foam contains perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which do not biodegrade and have been linked to cancer and liver damage.