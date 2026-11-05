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The Mental Toll of Firefighter Injuries
3 days ago
An injury can take a firefighter away from the job, the crew, and a major part of their identity. Hosts Dan DeGryse and Chris Muscle discuss the mental and emotional challenges of recovery, including chronic pain, isolation, strained relationships, and the fear of not being able to return to work. They explore why injured firefighters may feel left behind and why mental wellness and support are essential parts of the recovery process.