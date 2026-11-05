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Voting for 2026 NFL Channel midseason awards opens Sunday, Nov. 8
3 days ago
With Week 8 of the 2026 NFL regular season in the books, voting for the 2026 NFL Channel Midseason Awards is set to open. Beginning Sunday, Nov. 8 and continuing through Sunday, Nov. 15, fans can vote across nine different categories to determine the league’s top performers through the first half of the season. Voting opens on Sunday, Nov. 8 during NFL GameCenter Live beginning at 1 p.m. ET and closes on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET. Throughout the week, viewers can scan the QR code displayed daily on NFL Channel to access the voting page and make their selections. Additionally, NFL Media talent will share their picks and debate on the leading candidates.