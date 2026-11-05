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Sean McVay: I’ve coached Rams for 10 years, this is the worst for injuries to key players
By Michael David Smith,4 days ago
Rams head coach Sean McVay says he’s never had to manage a team dealing with as many injuries to important players as this year’s team. McVay said on Wednesday that the only year comparable was 2022, when the defending Super Bowl champion Rams slumped to 5-12 thanks in large part to a spate of injuries. But this year, McVay says, has been even worse than that.