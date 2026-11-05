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KAI ONYX & Yogi Barry Bring Elite Bars to YEAROFJORDN’s “BLEU NOTES”
By Quincy,3 days ago
KAI ONYX and Yogi Barry bring substance and effortless flows to YEAROFJORDN’s cold production. YEAROFJORDN is back with “BLEU NOTES,” featuring KAI ONYX and Yogi Barry. If you aren’t familiar with YOJ’s game, he crafts high-quality, hard-hitting, unfiltered hip-hop production and gives tough MCs room to work. This track follows that formula beautifully.