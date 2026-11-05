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Submit a Christmas Wish for someone you know that needs a little hope!
By Chloe Dankert,4 days ago
The holiday season is all about giving, and this year Carroll Broadcasting Co. along with our sponsors want to help make some Christmas wishes come true! So with the return of The Christmas Wish Letters, we hope to bring a little extra magic to those who need it the most. Do you know someone who could use a helping hand, or just deserves something special this holiday season? Tell us their story by sending us your Christmas Wish Letter by December 1st, 2025. You can send those letters by using the form below, or by mailing them to 1119 Plaza Drive-Carroll, IA 51401, or simple drop off your letter at the before mentioned address.