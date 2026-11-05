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Whereabouts, Wine and Welcoming Place: Jiya Vineyards Opens
By Norman Styer,3 days ago
After years of planning, planting and construction, Jiya Vineyards celebrates its grand opening as Loudoun County’s newest winery this weekend. Rana Chegu purchased the Buckskin Manor estate near Hillsboro in 2020 and planted the first vines two years later. Grapes harvested in 2024 comprise the winery’s first vintage. Now, the rustic tasting room is opening to the public.