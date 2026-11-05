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Pavy Opens Up About Trust on “Sorry, I’m Jaded”
By Quincy,2 days ago
A grounded hip-hop release about finding someone who makes emotional honesty feel natural. Do you know what I rock with about Pavy? His music feels grounded in the ordinary man’s experience. His lyrics are down-to-earth, and his delivery usually makes connecting with them feel natural. After dropping the very impressive “Nights In Scottsdale” in September, he’s back with a new single titled “Sorry, I’m Jaded.” It is another example of that organic approach.