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Quavo Returns to His Trap Roots With “One Hit Away”
By Quincy,4 days ago
Quavo dropped a whopping four songs last night. He ain’t playing about “SATCHAMO.”. People didn’t seem to love Quavo’s QROMELIFE, and I get it. The album involved plenty of experimenting, and I’m not sure that’s what I want from him. With SATCHAMO on the way, though, he’s giving listeners another direction to consider. “One Hit Away” is among his latest releases, and I like this s**t a lot.